Delhi Crime: Fight Over Cat Gets Ugly In Hanumant Vihar, Man Attacks Neighbour With Shovel; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A fight over a cat turned into a dangerous and violent brawl between two neighbours in Delhi's Hanumant Vihar area. A video that has surfaced shows two neighbours fighting in which a man attacks a woman neighbour using a shovel. The video shows the man repeatedly attacking the woman with the shovel even as neighbours and family members try to interrupt and stop him. Police has lodged a case into the matter in hanumant vihar police station, according to reports.

A user on Twitter shared the video which is a cctv footage of the incident. The date on the footage mentioned is August 2. The footage begins with showing a man in yellow t-shirt attacking a woman who has fallen down on floor with a showel. There is another woman in the video who seems to be helping the man with shovel in attacking their neighbour lady who fights them using a stick.

As the man attacks his neighbour with shovel, a young boy comes running to stop him but the man attacks the young boy too who then runs away for safety after the man threatens him with the shovel. After the lady manages to get up, she hits the man using a stick that she got from inside the house. However, this infuriates the man further and he launches a brutal attack on the woman and swings the shovel violently at least four to five times.

This is the time when a lady who seems to be known to the attacker intervenes and takes away the shovel from the man. The extent of injury suffered by the woman attacked by shovel is not known but police has taken cognigence of the matter and a police complaint has been filed in the matter.

