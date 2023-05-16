WATCH: Canadian man attacks another individual with his pet python during street fight; arrested |

In an astonishing incident in Toronto, a 45-year-old man wielded his pet python as a weapon, attacking another individual on a road. The unexpected altercation reportedly took place at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue around 11:50 pm on May 10, according to a press release by the Toronto Police.

The assailant approached the victim, initiating a physical confrontation stated a report in Times Now. However, what followed was beyond anyone's expectations. Brandishing his pet python, the man unleashed a bizarre and alarming assault on his opponent. A video capturing this shocking encounter made its way onto social media platforms, garnering widespread attention.

WTF Toronto !



Man uses his pet python as a weapon during a fight In downtown Toronto.



Why would anyone use their pet in this way?



Don't care if you like or hate snakes, you don't treat pets like this! pic.twitter.com/REkKxwkxzR — Freecanuck; I Stand with Canadian Freedoms🇨🇦 (@Freecanuck1) May 15, 2023

Video shows the fight visuals, police reaches at scene swiftly

The footage, shared on the Twitter shows the man relentlessly striking the victim with the python, swinging it forcefully. Within minutes, the Toronto Police swiftly responded to the scene, causing the assailant to relinquish his serpentine weapon, dropping it to the ground. Subsequently, law enforcement promptly apprehended the accused individual.

Toronto Police releases statement

According to a statement issued by the police on Saturday, they received a report concerning a man who was allegedly using a python snake to threaten people. Upon receiving the call, officers were promptly dispatched to the location mentioned. As per the official news release, a physical altercation occurred, during which the man employed the python to launch an attack on the victim.

News Release - Arrest Made After Man Assaulted With A Python Snake, Laurenio Avila, 45https://t.co/BYCgIMoGsI pic.twitter.com/NceApahukh — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 13, 2023

The swift arrival of the police at the scene enabled them to intervene and handle the situation. Subsequently, they took the accused into custody. The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Laurenio Avila, a resident of Toronto.

Avila appeared in court on Thursday, May 11, where he made a virtual appearance via video link. The charges leveled against him include assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal. Following the court proceedings, he was remanded into custody.

