 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video

Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail. He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the party office in Delhi. Notably, it is his first visit after being released from the Tihar jail on Friday night.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that Kejriwal will address the nation, adding to that he stated, "He kept the party united even from the jail. And the workers kept it united from the outside. If any other party had faced so many problems, it would have been broken."

About The Meeting Which Was Held By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Virar Murder: Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspicion About Her Character; Accused Arrested In Kalyan
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here
UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here

AAP leaders said Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, where the party is contesting on all 90 assembly seats. AAP general secretary and MP Sandeep Pathak told ANI that they will contest elections with full strength in Haryana.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

Read Also
'They Wanted To Break My Spirits': Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Supporters In 1st Reaction After Walking...
article-image

Delhi CM Holds Roadshow After Being Released From Jail

Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail. He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Kejriwal's lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Read Also
'Truth Can't Be Suppressed,' Says Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole On Delhi CM Arvind...
article-image

Upon his release, Kejriwal was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters outside the Tihar jail. His supporters celebrated outside his residence with firecrackers.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. The apex court also put certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he shall not make any public comments about the case and shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video

Onam 2024: Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

Onam 2024: Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped

Meerut Building Collapse Death Toll Hits 10, One Person Still Feared Trapped

Tamil Nadu: BJP Expels Party Functionary For Making Annapoorna Restaurant Owner's Video Public

Tamil Nadu: BJP Expels Party Functionary For Making Annapoorna Restaurant Owner's Video Public

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Tribute To DMK Founder & Former CM Annadurai On His 116th Birth...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Pays Tribute To DMK Founder & Former CM Annadurai On His 116th Birth...