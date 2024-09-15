Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays First Visit To Party Office After Release From Tihar Jail; Video

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday arrived at the party office in Delhi. Notably, it is his first visit after being released from the Tihar jail on Friday night.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that Kejriwal will address the nation, adding to that he stated, "He kept the party united even from the jail. And the workers kept it united from the outside. If any other party had faced so many problems, it would have been broken."

#WATCH | Delhi | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "CM (Arvind Kejriwal) will address the nation. He kept the party united even from the jail. And the workers kept it united from the outside. If any other party had faced so many problems, it would have been broken." pic.twitter.com/hLNHi6VTzO — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the party office in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/n19j30Dp1t — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024

About The Meeting Which Was Held By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

AAP leaders said Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, where the party is contesting on all 90 assembly seats. AAP general secretary and MP Sandeep Pathak told ANI that they will contest elections with full strength in Haryana.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

Delhi CM Holds Roadshow After Being Released From Jail

Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail. He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Kejriwal's lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Upon his release, Kejriwal was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters outside the Tihar jail. His supporters celebrated outside his residence with firecrackers.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. The apex court also put certain conditions on Kejriwal's release, including that he shall not make any public comments about the case and shall be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.