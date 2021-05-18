Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal announces free education, Rs 2,500 till age of 25 to children orphaned due to COVID-19

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced free education and Rs 2,500 each till the age of 25 for children orphaned due to COVID-19.

"Children whose both parents die either due to COVID-19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to COVID now will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education," the CM said while announcing slew of other measures for COVID-19 striken families.

Kejriwal on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to every family who has had deaths due to COVID-19.

"Families where the breadwinner died, will be given Rs 2500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents," Arvind Kejriwal said.