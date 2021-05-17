COVID-19: 45-plus waiting for vaccination in Delhi can simply walk into a govt school with Aadhaar card

For those above the age of 45 who are unable to register themselves for the vaccinations, the Delhi Government has now opened vaccination centres at the govt schools. If a beneficiary is unable to register herself online, then that person will simply have to walk into a government school in Delhi with their Aadhaar card and get vaccinated against the infection.

As per a India Today report, the walk-in vaccinations have only been opened at the Delhi government schools for those above the age of 45. The government has availed the walk in service in the wake for those who do not own a smartphone to register themselves for the vaccines.

Three vaccination sites have been opened at each vaccination centre. The sites are the vaccine room, the vaccination and registration room, and the observation room.

The principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Delhi said hat even if people above the age of 45 have not registered, they can come to the school with their Aadhaar cards and mobile phones (to get the OTP) and get themselves registered. The principal said school teachers have been given special training regarding this.