COVID-19: 45-plus waiting for vaccination in Delhi can simply walk into a govt school with Aadhaar card

For those above the age of 45 who are unable to register themselves for the vaccinations, the Delhi Government has now opened vaccination centres at the govt schools. If a beneficiary is unable to register herself online, then that person will simply have to walk into a government school in Delhi with their Aadhaar card and get vaccinated against the infection.
As per a India Today report, the walk-in vaccinations have only been opened at the Delhi government schools for those above the age of 45. The government has availed the walk in service in the wake for those who do not own a smartphone to register themselves for the vaccines.
Three vaccination sites have been opened at each vaccination centre. The sites are the vaccine room, the vaccination and registration room, and the observation room.
The principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Delhi said hat even if people above the age of 45 have not registered, they can come to the school with their Aadhaar cards and mobile phones (to get the OTP) and get themselves registered. The principal said school teachers have been given special training regarding this.
"The walk-in facility at the government schools will benefit those who are unable to operate mobile phones, or are not tech-savvy or are not able to register. The school teachers will help," said the principal.
Meanwhile, around 91,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi in the last one week as compared to 70,000 infections detected during the period, according to government data. The number of cumulative cases increased from 13.23 lakh on May 9 to 13.93 lakh on May 16. Recoveries rose from 12.17 lakh to 13.09 lakh during the period.
The number of recoveries has been greater than the number of infections since May 8, the data revealed. Delhi reported 9,706 recoveries on Sunday, 11,592 on Saturday, 14,140 on Friday, 15,189 on Thursday, 14,071 on Wednesday, 13,583 on Tuesday and 13,306 on Monday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)