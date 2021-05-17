Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday after a hike on the previous day.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 92.58 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 83.22.

Rates had already crossed Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 98.88 and Rs 90.40 per litre, respectively. Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 94.31 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 88.07 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 92.67 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 86.06 per litre.

In nine increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.19 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.49.

Since March last year when the government raised excise duty on fuel to an all-time high, petrol price has increased by a record Rs 22.99 per litre (after accounting for a handful of occasions when rates fell) and diesel by Rs 20.93.

Oil companies, which have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15. This coincided with electioneering hitting a peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of the firming trend in international oil markets.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The union government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 on diesel.

