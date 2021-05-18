Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to every family who has had deaths due to COVID-19.
"Families where the breadwinner died, will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents", said Kejriwal.
"Children whose both parents die either due to COVID-19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to COVID now will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education," the Chief Minister added.
Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over 'very dangerous' virus strain:
Kejriwal has appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children. This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet.
"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
COVID-19 in Delhi: 4,482 new cases, 265 more deaths; positivity rate drops to 6.89%
The national capital reported 4,482 cases, the lowest since April 5, and 265 fatalities on Tuesday while the positivity rate dropped to 6.89 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government. This is the second day on the trot that the number of cases has remained below 5,000.
The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily over the past few days. Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.
At 6.89 percent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 7 when it stood at 6.1 percent. The number of new infections is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.
The health bulletin released on Tuesday said as many as 9,403 people recovered from the infection during the reported 24-hours period. There are 50,863 active cases and 31,197 of them are in home isolation, it said. The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,02,873 and the death toll at 22,111. Over 13.29 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to the health bulletin. Of the 24,305 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 9,906 are vacant, it said.
(With PTI inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)