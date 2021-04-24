Delhi allotted more than its oxygen quota, state govt's responsibility to rationalise it: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Amid complaints of oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that Delhi has been allotted more than the oxygen quota it had asked for and it is the state government's responsibility to rationalise and plan for it.

Dr Vardhan inspected preparedness at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, which will be functional for COVID-19 patients from next week. He said, "Each state has been assigned their quota for oxygen as per the production of oxygen in India. Even Delhi has been allotted more than the (oxygen) quota they had asked for, and Delhi CM even thanked the PM for that yesterday... Now to rationalise the quota in a timely manner and the responsibility to finely plan it lies with the state government," said Vardhan.

Dr Vardhan also stated that the Central government has also assured unhindered transportation of oxygen in Delhi.