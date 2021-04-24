Watch: Delhi hospital doctor breaks down due to oxygen shortage, says would naturally feel bad if I lose someone close

Hit by the shortage of oxygen, Delhi is on of the worst hit cities facing the crisis amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases. Many of the hospitals in the union territory are battling with the situation resulting to a panic among the covid patients.

Speaking over the worrisome situation, Dr SCL Gupta, MD, Batra Hospital, said, "We are requesting people to take their patients wherever O2 is available. We understand the patient is someone's mother, father.. if I lose someone close, I'd naturally feel bad." The doctor broke down while talking to ANI.

On the current availability of vaccination the doctor said, "We have received only 500-litre of oxygen after pleading for 12 hours. Our daily requirement is 8000 litres. We've 350 patients in the hospital. The treatment of choice in COVID is oxygen but when we don't get it what will happen?" Oxygen tanker arrived at the Batra Hospital and Medical Research Centre after the hospital sent distress call today morning.

"Delhi Government has provided us with an oxygen tanker. We have another one to one and a half hours of oxygen for all our patients," added Gupta.

Moolchand Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital and Jaipur Golden hospital reported a shortage of oxygen and appealed to the authority to arrange it at the earliest.