'Will hang them': Delhi HC has a strong warning for any person obstructing oxygen supply amid COVID-19 pandemic

With Oxygen supplies running low in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Saturday issued a stern warning against any individual who obstructs the picking up or supply of oxygen. Over the last few days, as COVID-19 cases in India hit record highs, Delhi has emerged as the single worst affected city in India. Delhi has repeatedly made headlines as hospitals run out of oxygen, essential drugs and more, with many approaching the courts over the same.

The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was hearing a plea filed by Delhi's Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on oxygen shortage. The High Court said that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then "we will hang that man".

The court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of who was obstructing the oxygen supply and said "we will hang that man". The court told the Delhi government to inform the Centre also about such officials of the local administration so that it could take action against them. "We will not spare anyone," the bench added.

