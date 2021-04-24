'Provide oxygen to Delhi, if you have spare': CM Arvind Kejriwal sends SOS to counterparts amid crippling situation

Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing away as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished, officials said on Saturday, day five of a deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen vital to save critically ill Covid patients.

Every few hours, as it has been for the last days, hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs sent out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen. The Maharaja Agrasen Hospital approached the Delhi High Court.

A day after 25 patients died at the Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city's biggest and most high-profile health facilities, the court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of oxygen supply being obstructed and said, "We will hang that man." "We will not spare anyone," the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli added while hearing Maharaja Agrasen Hospital's plea over the shortage of oxygen for its seriously ill Covid patients.