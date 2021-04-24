'Around 30 minutes of oxygen left...': Hospitals in Delhi scramble to aid COVID-19 patients as shortage persists

It is panic stations in Delhi as hospitals run out of oxygen and cases continue to rise. Over the last few days, the national capital has repeatedly made headlines for its ongoing crunch of resources, even as it emerged as the single worst affected city in India. As per Health Ministry data on Saturday, the Union Territory has more than 92 thousand active cases.

Hospitals in the city are now dealing with last minute oxygen deliveries, with several of the 'sickest' patients succumbing to the deadly virus in recent days. Many have also stopped admitting new patients, citing the lack of oxygen supplies. Others are operating with limited resources, with oxygen deliveries keeping them going for a few more hours at a time.

"Around 30 minutes of oxygen left. Have 200 patients, 80 pc on oxygen support, 35 in ICU," said the Medical director of the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi on Saturday morning. DK Baluja was quoted as saying that 20 people had been lost "due to an oxygen shortage last night".

"We are closing the admissions because of an oxygen shortage. We are discharging the patients," added the COVID in-charge of Saroj Hospital.

In another hospital, even the arrival of an oxygen tanker could not alleviate concerns. "Delhi government has provided us with an oxygen tanker. We have another one to one and a half hours of oxygen for all our patients. There are 260 patients in the hospital," Dr. Gupta of Batra Hospital said earlier today.