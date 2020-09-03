Dear Supriya Sule, here's why your 'CKP moment' is a blow to the movement against caste discrimination

The tweet rather came as a shock to someone who has been following your father's and the party's politics for years. That reference to the caste in the caption somehow did not go well with many of the netizens, and I was one of them.

Maybe it was a light-hearted moment for you, which you shared on Twitter. But the caption you chose for it has tremendous potential to derail our struggle against the ghosts of the caste discrimination in our society.

Many Twitter users found your caption to be casteist, and expressed their minds in the comments as well. However, I guess it failed to reach you. So here I am, writing a letter to a leader for expressing my reservations over her flaunting of a caste badge on social media.

My letter is to the leader whom I wanted to see as a torchbearer in this battle against caste discrimination.

Our state, the state of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar has been a land of progressive thinkers in India. It has borne great leaders who fought to eliminate the caste discrimination from the society. We were the ones to identify the nuances and nuisances of the society fractured with regressive notions of caste, and tried to reform them.

We were the ones who tried to tame the caste oppression in our society. And the list of people who stood for the cause is not limited to just Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. And your party, let me remind you that, still claims the legacy of Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar in the state.

Let me remind you of the time when your father sided by the cause of renaming Aurangabad's Marathwada University as Dr. Babashab Ambedkar Marathwada University. The step indeed resulted in him losing the popular Maratha vote in the region, but he stood by it till the end.

You, however, did not consider it necessary to clear the air even after many of us pointed out the troubling tweet of yours.

While many would say that this is an overreaction to the tweet, I think I must remind a leader of her responsibility in the public space.

Our forefathers may have denied equal status to many of their fellow citizens, but our generation has understood the nuisance in it.

We do not necessarily go out and torture our fellow citizens in the name of the caste. However, what we forget at times is that subtle and casual references like this, which flaunt our caste badges, indeed add to the existing issues of discrimination. Therefore, while your tweet might look like it had zero nuisance value, such light-hearted gestures of ours normalize the caste discrimination indirectly.