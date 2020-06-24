Supriya Sule bags Maha Ratna, 2020 Ratna Awards for best performance in Parliament

New Delhi: Baramati'ss NCP MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, has bagged the Sansad Maha Ratna award for sustained qualitative performance in the previous 16th Lok Sabha and she is also among eight MPs chosen for Sansad Ratna award for performance during the first year of the current Lok Sabha. Maharashtra bagged 6 of 14 awards.

Bharatruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal and Shiv Sena's Maval MP Shrirang Appa Barne are the other two to get the Maha Ratna award. Sule got the 2020 award for her overall performance in initiated debaes, questions and private members' bills.

Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP, Dhule, Maharashtra), Dr. Heena Gavit (BJP, Nandurbar, Maharashtra) and Dr. Amol Ramsing Kolhe, (NCP, Shirur, Maharashtra) will be receiving the Sansad Ratna Award 2020 for Questions, Women and First-time MPs categories respectively. Dr. Shashi Thar­oor (INC, Thiruvananthapuram), Dr. Nishikant Dubey (BJP, Godda, Jharkhand), Ajay Misra (BJP, Kheri, UP) and Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP, Srikakulam, Andhra) have been nominated for the 'Jury Committee Special Award' for their overall qualitative performance and individual efforts.