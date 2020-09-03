Cool kind-hearted Platoon: After facing backlash against 'CKP moment' tweet Supriya Sule comes up with a new full form

On August 31, Sule tweeted a photo with a caption "My CKP Moment - Patankar- Sardesai - Thackeray - Sule!"

The photo looked like it was taken when the Pawar family visited CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence for Ganeshotsav (Ganapati Festival) on Monday. Supriya Sule, in the selfie, was posing with her husband Sadanand Sule, Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai and Shaunak Patankar.

While Varun Sardesai is Aaditya Thackeray's maternal aunt’s son, Shaunak Patankar is his maternal uncle’s son.

The photo which was tweeted by Sule in a light mood, however, did not go well with the netizens due to the reference to the caste in its caption.

For those who are not aware, the caste reference in the post over which Twitter was angry was "CKP". CKP stands for Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu, one of the castes in Maharashtra.

The leader by mentioning, CKP, indirectly suggested that all of the people with her in the frame are CKP. While Thackeray family belongs to the CKP caste, Sule's husband Sadanand Sule is also a CKP.

The reference to the caste irked the Twitter users and many slammed Sule for "flaunting a caste badge".