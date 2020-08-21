'Pawarful social distancing': Supriya Sule says 'stay safe' follow SMS on viral pic with Ajit Pawar

In the photo, Ajit Pawar can be seen sitting on one side of a red border marking, while Sule and others were on the other side. Here, the red border was used to maintain social distance between them, Ajit Pawar told The Free Press Journal about the viral picture.

https://twitter.com/supriya_sule/status/1296660701717491712?s=20

Reacting to the viral picture, Supriya Sule took to Twitter and asked people to stay safe and follow social distancing norms prescribed by the union health ministry. "Stay safe.... follow Sms (social distancing , mask , sanitizer)," Sule tweeted.

A few days ago there, the political circuit of Maharashtra was abuzz with the news of rift in the Pawar family. The speculations started after NCP president Sharad Pawar called his grand-nephew, Parth Pawar, “immature”, after the latter demanded CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Parth is the son of Maharashtra's Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the latter being NCP supremo’s nephew. It was for the first time in his political career that Sharad Pawar publicly rebuked a member of his family. The photo shows that all is well between the Pawar family and the speculations were merely that: speculations.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Ajit Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister of Pune, had directed the city’s district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. The deputy chief minister said that the plasma therapy was providing relief to critical patients and the government has also provided necessary infrastructure for the same.