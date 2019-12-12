Check out Supriya Sule's adorable message for dad Sharad Pawar on his birthday

As the Nationalist Congress Party founder turns a year older today, his daughter and member of Lok Sabha Supriya Sule posted a heartwarming message wishing her father.

Supriya Sule posted a lovely picture on Instagram of her and Sharad Pawar smiling laughing away at something.

Supriya’s Instagram post read, “प्रिय बाबा, तुम्ही आमच्यासाठी अखंड उर्जेचा स्रोत आहात.तुम्ही आम्हाला विचारांचा उज्ज्वल वारसा दिला आणि त्यानुसार मार्गक्रमण करण्याचं बळ देखील... बाबा, तुम्हाला वाढदिवसाच्या अगणित शुभेच्छा. तुम्हाला निरोगी असे दिर्घायुष्य लाभो ही सदिच्छा”

It translates to, “Dear Father, You are a source of sustained light for us. You have given us a bright legacy of thought and also the strength to lead the way ... Father, happy birthday to you. Good luck with your long life.”