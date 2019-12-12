Check out Supriya Sule's adorable message for dad Sharad Pawar on his birthday

As the Nationalist Congress Party founder turns a year older today, his daughter and member of Lok Sabha Supriya Sule posted a heartwarming message wishing her father.
Supriya Sule posted a lovely picture on Instagram of her and Sharad Pawar smiling laughing away at something.
Supriya’s Instagram post read, “प्रिय बाबा, तुम्ही आमच्यासाठी अखंड उर्जेचा स्रोत आहात.तुम्ही आम्हाला विचारांचा उज्ज्वल वारसा दिला आणि त्यानुसार मार्गक्रमण करण्याचं बळ देखील... बाबा, तुम्हाला वाढदिवसाच्या अगणित शुभेच्छा. तुम्हाला निरोगी असे दिर्घायुष्य लाभो ही सदिच्छा”
It translates to, “Dear Father, You are a source of sustained light for us. You have given us a bright legacy of thought and also the strength to lead the way ... Father, happy birthday to you. Good luck with your long life.”
Pawar turned 79-years-old today. NCP had earlier requested the supporters to observe Pawar's birthday as farmer's day and contribute money for the welfare of the disgruntled farmers affected by the unseasonal rains.
The party supporters had also been asked to meet the party chief at Y B Chavan Centre on the day of his birthday and not his official residence.
The Maratha strongman had played a key role in bringing leaders of the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form non-BJP Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in which his party is also a constituent.
With inputs from Agencies.
