When Sharad Pawar became victim of fake news

Pawar tweeted saying, "A WhatsApp message has been spreading on social media that I will recharge the mobile phones to help the drought-hit farmers in the state. This is a cruel attempt by some socialists to oppress farmers. I urge those who do such things not to believe such rumours. The cyber system should promptly investigate and file crimes against the concerned."

Pawar who is the founder of NCP has turned 79 on today. NCP has requested the supporters to observe Pawar's birthday as farmer's day and contribute money for the welfare of the disgruntled farmers affected by the unseasonal rains. Sharad Pawar recently achieved the unthinkable by ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Maharashtra.