'Naukri Chali Jaayegi Meri': GRP Personnel Allegedly Touches Woman Passenger Inappropriately, Later Apologises With Folding Hands; VIDEO

Prayagraj: A Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel allegedly touched a woman inappropriately onboard a train at night in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He later apologised to the woman passenger with folded hands and requested her not to lodge a complaint against him. The woman and her fellow passenger made a video of the GRP personnel apologising.

Soon, the video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the jawan has been identified as Ashish Gupta. In the video, the woman passengers could be heard confronting the GRP personnel.

Video Of The Incident:

A GRP jawan identified as Ashish Gupta seen profusely apologising here is accused of inappropriately touching a woman onboard a train in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. GRP jawans are deployed on trains for protection and safety of passangers. pic.twitter.com/JsXYpvAjxT — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 23, 2025

One of the woman passengers told the GRP personnel that he was hired for the security of the passengers and not to make them feel insecure. Gupta can be heard requesting the passengers to forgive him; otherwise, his job will be in danger. "Naukari chali jaayegi meri," the GRP personnel said.

In response, one of the passengers said that she did not care about his job. Gupta even tried to touch the feet of the passenger whom he allegedly touched inappropriately.

According to reports, an online complaint has been registered against the GRP personnel. The GRP has not yet released any statement on the incident.

GRP Constable Arguing With TTE:

Earlier in March this year, a video of an argument between a constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and a Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTE)) after the cop's wife was allegedly found travelling in the AC compartment without a valid ticket surfaced online.

The Incident reportedly took place onboard the New Delhi-Sogaria Express on March 10. Soon the video of the heated argument between the two officials went viral on social media. The argument reportedly broke out after the TTE rejected the cop's request to allow his wife to travel in the AC compartment on a sleeper ticket.