GRP Official Line-Attached After Video Shows Her Beating Up Woman, Teenage Son; Probe Ordered In Katni

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh police have line-attached a woman GRP official in Katni district after the state Congress shared a video that purportedly showed her beating up a woman and her minor son with a stick.

The police said they have also ordered a probe into the incident that occurred 10 months ago.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress claimed that the woman and her teenage son belonged to the Dalit community.

The video shows a woman in civvies beating up a woman and a boy in a closed room. Later, some other personnel in uniform join her in thrashing the duo.

The MP Congress on Wednesday shared the video on its X handle, in which it said, "Chief Minister Mohan Yadavji, will you tell us what is happening in Madhya Pradesh? Under the pretext of maintaining law and order, your police department is indulging in hooliganism and is hell bent on taking the lives of people." The cruelty with which the Katni Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge beat up the 15-year-old boy and his mother from a Dalit family is agonising, it said.

"From where did they get so much courage to do so? Is it due to your negligence? Have you given them permission to indulge in such acts?" the Congress said, terming the incident as "shameful".

Following the opposition party's post, the state police on Thursday line attached the police station in-charge and directed a senior official to conduct a probe into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Railway Jabalpur said on X that the incident had occurred in October 2023.

"These persons (woman and her son) are family members of notorious criminal Deepak Vanshkar, against whom 19 cases are registered. He has been absconding in a case of theft and a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced on him. He was externed from Katni district in April 2024," it said.

The state police headquarters line-attached (removal from field duties) to Jabalpur the concerned police official and directed a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) level official to conduct a probe into the matter, officials said.