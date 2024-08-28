Madhya Pradesh Man Tortures Cow With Iron Rod, Inserts It In Private Parts; Horrific Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was spotted torturing a cow on the streets of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The accused inserted an iron rod into a cow’s mouth and private parts as the bovine laid in pain. A shocking video of the act has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the man named Mansharam Patel mercilessly beating the cow with the rod after the animal accidentally entered his field.

The inhumane incident came to light in the Mahgawan (Tagar) village of the Panagar police station area in Jabalpur district. Patel brutally tortured the cow, and a video of this cruel act is rapidly circulating on social media. He is also seen inserting the rod into the cow's mouth and urinary area.

Watch the video below :-

Based on the video evidence, the police arrested Mansharam and sent him to jail. The incident occurred when the cow accidentally entered Mansharam's field in Mahgawan (Tagar) village, which angered him. He then started beating the innocent animal so severely that it lost consciousness.

Not only did he commit this violent act, but he also asked his friends to record a video of it himself and made it viral.

After the video surfaced, there was widespread outrage in the area, with people demanding strict action against the accused. Ajay Tiwari, the cow's owner, filed a complaint against Mansharam Patel at the Panagar police station. Taking the matter seriously, the police registered a case against Mansharam under the Animal Cruelty Act and arrested him.