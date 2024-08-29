 MP: Dalit Woman & Grandson Brutally Beaten By GRP Officers In Katni; Jitu Patwari, Kamal Nath React To Viral Video
The people shown in the video are related to a known criminal named Deepak Banshkar, with 19 cases registered against him at Katni GRP Police Station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has emerged from Katni, Madhya Pradesh, showing an old lady with her grandson being beaten brutally by police officers on Wednesday.

In the viral video, GRP Station In-charge Aruna Bahane, along with her staff, is seen mercilessly beating a Gurjar woman and her grandson.

The video shows Bahane dragging an elderly woman, Kusum Banshkar, and her grandson, Deepraj Banshkar, by their hair and beating them non stop. When she grew tired, four other police officers stepped in and continued the assault, using sticks to hit both the elderly woman and her grandson.

According to information, after the video went viral, Jabalpur SP Shimla Prasad tweeted that the images from the video are from October 2023. The people shown in the video are related to a known criminal named Deepak Banshkar, with 19 cases registered against him at Katni GRP Police Station.

Deepak has been under police watch since 2017 and had a bounty of INR 10,000 on his head for a theft case. He was ordered to be exiled from Katni in April 2024, and his gang's history sheet has been opened.

In response to the public outrage, Jabalpur Railway SP has immediately attached the GRP Station In-charge, Aruna Bahane, to the police line and ordered an investigation, assigning the case to the Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police.

Political leaders have reacted strongly to the video. Congress State President Jitu Patwari called Madhya Pradesh a "Jungle Raj," and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated that the lives of Dalits are unsafe in the state. The Congress party is preparing to meet with the Governor regarding the incident.

