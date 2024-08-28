 Mastermind Behind Chhatarpur Stone-Pelting Remanded: Police Probe Illegal Properties & Parallel Court Allegations
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
Police intensify interrogation of Shahzad Ali |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Haji Shahzad Ali, the mastermind behind the stone-pelting during a protest by the Muslim community at Chhatarpur’s Kotwali police station on August 21, has been remanded to police custody till August 30, Chhatarpur police said on Wednesday.

The incident had drawn national attention and the police are now probing deeper into Ali's illegal properties and his possible involvement in other criminal activities.

article-image

Chhatapur ASP Vikram Singh told media persons that during remand, the police will conduct a detailed interrogation of Haji Shahzad Ali. The police aim to uncover the criminal elements behind the stone-pelting incident. The investigation will focus on whether the incident was premeditated, who was involved and what physical and technical evidence are available. The police will also investigate Ali's amassed wealth to determine if it has been used for criminal activities.

Singh added that police would also investigate his alleged operation of khanqah, an informal judicial system, which has reportedly been settling disputes within Muslim community without formal registration. On Wednesday, the first day of his remand, the Chhatarpur police took Ali to his former residence and inspected khanqah, where he allegedly conducted parallel court sessions. The police received numerous complaints about this unregistered institution, which is now under investigation.

