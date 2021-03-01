COVID-19 vaccination: Supreme Court judges, their family to be vaccinated tomorrow

Supreme Court judges and their family members to be administered with COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow, said SC Registry Sources on Monday.
The Supreme Court's registry has arranged a vaccination facility at the court complex, informed sources from the SC registry.
The vaccination cost will be as per the Centre's guidelines.
The judges and their families can take the jab at the SC complex or any government listed hospital.
However, Health Ministry said that the Supreme Court judges will not get a choice of vaccine.
"Supreme Court judges are not allowed to choose between Covaxin or Covishield. It will be entirely through Co-Win System. Government Facility (CGHS Dispensary) within the Supreme Court to be used," Health Ministry clarified.
The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry asking those meeting the criteria to come forward and get themselves inoculated Beneficiaries can register and book an appointment for the vaccine through the CoWIN portal http://cowin.gov.in.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, addressing the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine.
Soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday.
"I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the second dose after 28 days. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," tweeted Vice President's Secretariat.
Meanwhile, senior leaders NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his wife, and MP daughter on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a civic hospital here in Maharashtra, a senior health official said.
The former Union minister was administered 'Covishield' vaccine, which is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, he said.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too on Monday received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine here and urged people of the state to get themselves inoculated, reaffirming his governments decision to provide the jabs free of cost, including at private facilities.
Thousands of people queued up at government and private medical facilities across the country as the country further opened its vaccination programme that started on January 16 for healthcare and sanitary workers.
Amid reports of glitches and some people saying they were finding it difficult to navigate the Co-WIN 2.0 app to register and book an appointment, the Union Health ministry clarified to say the app on Play Store is meant for use only by administrators. Registration and booking for appointments has to be done through the portal, it said.
More than one million citizens were registered on the Co-WIN portal till 1 pm, the ministry said.
