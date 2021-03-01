'Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala': What PM Modi told nurse P Niveda after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

"I found out today morning that sir (Prime Minister Modi) was going to come, and I was called to administer the vaccine. It was nice to meet him," Nivedita said.

"Sir (PM Modi) has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us from where we belong," she said.

P Nivedita has been working at AIIMS for the last three years.

The second nurse present during the vaccine administration process, who hails from Kerala, said, "We found out today morning itself that sir was going to come here to get vaccinated. It was very nice. Sir was also very comfortable." Earlier, soon after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19." The PM was seen wearing a gamcha from Assam, symbolic of blessings of women from the eastern state. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions.

The Covid-19 vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield, will be made available to the general public from today. As many as 1,43,01,266 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16. The second phase began on February 13.