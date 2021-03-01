'Heartening that PM took Covaxin': Kiren Rijiju, Priyanka Chaturvedi and others applaud as Modi gets vaccinated

Over the last two months, more than 1.37 crore Indians have received doses of Covishield or Covaxin. As per Health Ministry data from last Friday, a total of 1,37,56,940 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. This includes 22,04,083 healthcare workers who have receives both doses.

Now, as India begins the third phase of its vaccination drive from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the way. Having become eligible for the vaccine today, much like 27 crore other Indians, the PM headed to AIIMS Delhi early in the morning to get inoculated with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with a picture of himself receiving the jab and urged all eligible Indians to get themselves vaccinated.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" he wrote.