PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; urges all eligible individuals to get inoculated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi.
Appealing people to take the vaccine, PM Modi said: "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"
