Watch: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule today took the COVID-19 vaccination at a government hospital in Mumbai. They took the jab at Mumbai's one of the oldest municipal hospital's JJ Hospital in Byculla. Today in a row, PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.
Both, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule took the jab in presence of a doctor, nurse and few officials in the hospital.
MP Supriya Sule shared a video of her taking the dose on Twitter. She wrote, "I took the jab at JJ Hospital, healthworker Shraddha More gave me the vaccine. The government has started third phase of the vaccination drive, I appeal everyone to take the dose."
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar was visited by newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte at his residence in Mumbai and and discussed various issues pertaining to the state, including the COVID-19 situation. Kunte, a 1985-batch IAS officer who earlier also served as Mumbai municipal commissioner was appointed chief secretary of the state on Saturday.
Pawar in a tweet said, Shri Sitaram Kunte, the newly appointed Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra visited me today. We discussed various issues pertaining to Maharashtra, especially the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the vaccination program." "I wished him well for a successful tenure."
While PM Modi took his jab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Vice Prez M Venkaiah Naidu took the dose at a government hospital in Chennai. Both PM and Vice President have also appealed the eligible people to take the jab and fight against the novel coronavirus.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)