Watch: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule take first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar was visited by newly appointed Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte at his residence in Mumbai and and discussed various issues pertaining to the state, including the COVID-19 situation. Kunte, a 1985-batch IAS officer who earlier also served as Mumbai municipal commissioner was appointed chief secretary of the state on Saturday.

Pawar in a tweet said, Shri Sitaram Kunte, the newly appointed Chief Secretary of the Government of Maharashtra visited me today. We discussed various issues pertaining to Maharashtra, especially the Covid-19 pandemic situation and the vaccination program." "I wished him well for a successful tenure."

While PM Modi took his jab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, Vice Prez M Venkaiah Naidu took the dose at a government hospital in Chennai. Both PM and Vice President have also appealed the eligible people to take the jab and fight against the novel coronavirus.