Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to fight against coronavirus

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today in Chennai. The Vice Prez took the jab at a government hospital, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers.

Mr Naidu in tweet said, "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days."

He also appealed that all the eligible people should get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus. The deadly virus has infected over 1,11,12,241 people and claimed the lives of 1,57,157 people so far.