Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges people to fight against coronavirus

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today in Chennai. The Vice Prez took the jab at a government hospital, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers.
Mr Naidu in tweet said, "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days."
He also appealed that all the eligible people should get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus. The deadly virus has infected over 1,11,12,241 people and claimed the lives of 1,57,157 people so far.
PM Modi also took the jab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.
Sister P Niveda, hailing from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the PM.
The PM went to AIIMS without any arrangement of "route" on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, sources told PTI.
The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone aged above 60 and those aged over 45 with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
