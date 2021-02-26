COVID-19 vaccination: Registration on Co-WIN app for third phase beneficiaries to begin from March 1

New Delhi: The eligible beneficiaries who are entitled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1, would be able to register themselves on the CO-WIN platform from Monday onwards.

The Central government has created the Co-WIN application dedicated to monitor real time management of COVID-19 vaccination across the country.

India is going start its third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1, the Central government has announced on Thursday.

"There are several procedures wherein beneficiaries can get registered themselves for vaccine. The beneficiary would be able to register themselves on the CO-WIN platform from Monday itself," Chairman of Empowered Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Administration R S Sharma told ANI.

"First, there will be a walk-in provision for the entitled beneficiary to get themselves register at the vaccination site for the vaccine. At the session site, volunteers would help beneficiaries who would have difficulty in registration," Sharma said.