COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens, 45+ with co-morbidities to begin from March 1: Here's how to register

The central government on Wednesday announced that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India will begin from March 1 in which people aged above 60 and those aged above 45 with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

A decision on the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, which may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45+ with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told a media briefing.

"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states," he said.

The government is expected to announce the cost of COVID-19 vaccines at private hospitals in the next few days.

Javadekar said those who want to get the vaccination from private hospitals will have to pay, but the amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three-four days as they are in discussions with manufacturers as well as hospitals.

Here's all you need to know about the second phase of vaccination:

How to register?

For the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, the beneficiary will have to download the CoWIN app and register for vaccination.

Step 1: Register on CoWIN App.

Step 2: Enter your choice of hospital.

Step 3: Select an available day/time slot.

According to reports, for any reason, if one misses the assigned slot, the beneficiary can register again.

What documents will be required?

The beneficiary will have to furnish a photo ID, an election ID card, or Aadhaar. For the co-morbidity group, a medical certificate will also be required.

New app

The government will soon launch a new version of the CoWIN app, CoWIN 2.0, where common people will be able to log in and register for vaccination.