COVID-19 vaccination update: Over 1.23 crore vaccinated till February 24

With the increasing COVID-19 cases in India, the count of the vaccination doses has also has gone up. As per the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,23,66,633 vaccine doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers through 2,63,224 sessions.

The total vaccination includes 65,24,726 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose & 14,81,754 healthcare workers who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 43,60,153 frontline workers (1st dose) revealed the ministry data.

While, 7 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported related to 1st dose vaccination and 3 cases of AEFI have been related to 2nd dose of vaccination till 6 PM on the fortieth day of COVID19 vaccination.

It's been more than a month since the vaccination drive for COVID-19 had started in India on 16th January. The second phase of the vaccination drive started on 13th February for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd February 2021.