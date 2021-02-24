COVID-19 vaccination update: Over 1.23 crore vaccinated till February 24

With the increasing COVID-19 cases in India, the count of the vaccination doses has also has gone up. As per the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,23,66,633 vaccine doses have been given to healthcare and frontline workers through 2,63,224 sessions.
The total vaccination includes 65,24,726 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose & 14,81,754 healthcare workers who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 43,60,153 frontline workers (1st dose) revealed the ministry data.
While, 7 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported related to 1st dose vaccination and 3 cases of AEFI have been related to 2nd dose of vaccination till 6 PM on the fortieth day of COVID19 vaccination.
It's been more than a month since the vaccination drive for COVID-19 had started in India on 16th January. The second phase of the vaccination drive started on 13th February for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd February 2021.
Nine states have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh (11,52,042), Maharashtra (8,60,386), Gujarat (8,56,657), Rajasthan (7,99,719), West Bengal (6,50,976), Karnataka (6,29,420), Madhya Pradesh (6,26,391), Bihar (5,50,433) and Odisha (5,01,713).
Last week, the Center also said that the importance of adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease.
However, with the better healthcare infrastructure facilities and Test-Track-Treat method, more than 21 crore (21,02,61,480) tests have been conducted in the country, it said.
There are 1.47 lakh active Covid cases in India as of this morning, with 13,742 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra and Kerala are worst-affected, with over 50,000 active cases in each.