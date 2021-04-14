COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh scales highest peak; reports over 20,000 cases in a day

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths as it witnessed 20,510 fresh cases, its highest single-day numbers that pushed the state's infection count to 7,44,021, according to a senior official.

So far, 9,376 people have died from the infection in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. "In the past 24 hours, 20,510 fresh cases were reported while 4,517 people were discharged in this period," he said, adding that the state currently has 1,11,835 active cases.