Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

After he tested positive, his family including wife, two daughters and son are also slated to undergo COVID-19 tests. It was not yet known whether or not he met his father Mulayam Singh Yadav over the last couple of days. Experts have advised COVID-19 tests for all his family and staff members.

Panic has gripped the Samajwadi Party after Yadav’s report. Many senior leaders who had met the party Chief in the last couple of days have registered themselves for RT PCR tests at government hospitals.

After giving a sample on Tuesday, Yadav took a dig at the Yogi Adityanath government for launching a false propaganda to control the second surge of coronavirus in the state. "Uttar Pradesh is facing a major crisis after the second surge of coronavirus swept the state. There is a shortage of beds, ambulance, doctors, testing kits and vaccines. Life-saving drugs are being sold at premium prices. Inadequate arrangements were made to meet the crisis,” he alleged.

Yadav sought an answer from the Chief Minister why he lied to the people of the state. "While people of the state are dying due to inadequate medical arrangements, the star campaigner is making rounds to other states," quipped Yadav.

Yadav claimed that if EC 24-hour ban on Mamta Bannerjee campaigning is any indication then the BJP was facing massive defeat in West Bengal.