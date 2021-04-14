Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He is in self-isolation.
Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "On getting the initial symptoms, I got a COVID-19 test and my report came back positive. I am in self isolation and following the instructions of physicians. I am looking after all tasks virtually."
In his following tweet, he added: "All activities of the state government are being conducted normally. Meanwhile, all those who have come in contact with me must do their investigation and take precaution."
Earlier, some of the staff members of Adityanath's office had tested positive for COVID-19 following which the CM had self-isolated himself. Sharing a tweet, he wrote, "Some officers of my office have tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, I have self isolated myself."
Meanwhile, BJP leaders took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
Uttarakhan CM Tirath Singh Rawat said, "I pray to Lord Badri Vishal and Baba Kedar for your speedy recovery. I am sure that you will be healthy and edit your workload again efficiently."
Adityanath, earlier this month, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. After taking COVID-19 vaccine, CM Yogi Adityanath urged people to take all precautions amid growing cases of coronavirus.
