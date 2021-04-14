Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He is in self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "On getting the initial symptoms, I got a COVID-19 test and my report came back positive. I am in self isolation and following the instructions of physicians. I am looking after all tasks virtually."

In his following tweet, he added: "All activities of the state government are being conducted normally. Meanwhile, all those who have come in contact with me must do their investigation and take precaution."