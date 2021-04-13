Yogi Adityanath's staff members test positive for COVID-19; UP CM goes under isolation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has self isolated himself as some of the staff members of his office have tested positive for COVID-19. The CM made an announcement on his Twitter handle.

Sharing a tweet, he wrote, "Some officers of my office have tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, I have self isolated myself."

Meanwhile, a day after the CM said that he would not impose a lockdown, state Minister Brijesh Pathak on Tuesday categorically stated that a lockdown could be imposed in Lucknow if Covid cases continued to surge.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary Health and Principal Secretary Health, Pathak, who holds the law portfolio, said that he is getting calls for help due to lack of resources at hospitals but he is "unable to help out".

He alleged that no one picks up the phone at the chief medical officer's office and went on to underline that beds should be increased in hospitals to attend patients. He added that hospitals should ramp up testing as well.