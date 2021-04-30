COVID-19: Partial lockdown in West Bengal from May 1 - Here's what's allowed and what's not

Kolkata: Owing to the rising cases of coronavirus by leaps and bounds and with more deaths each day, the West Bengal government on Friday has decided to impose partial lockdown in the state.

Notably, restaurants, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, swimming pools, gyms, spas, salons and beauty parlors will be closed until further notice.

According to the circular floated by the West Bengal government, the medical stores and emergency services will remain open throughout the day but the local markets will be open from 7 am to 10 am and then 3 pm to 5 pm.

While police were seen announcing the same but the shopkeepers and local buyers across Kolkata didn’t welcome the move as for them the state government should have given adequate time for the general public to buy stuff.