West Bengal: Health Secretary writes to Kolkata DGP over maintenance of law and order at COVID-19 vaccination Centres

Amid the ongoing massive COVID-19 vaccination drive being held across the country, there have been incidents observed where the people arriving at the vaccination centers fo not follow covid norms and protocols. To mainatin the decorum and systematic way at the vaccination centers in West Bengal, the state health secretary has written to Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata over the maintenance of law and order at the centers.
The secretary wrote that recent surge in Covid cases has also ignited demand for vaccination. Although the inclination of the large number of people to get themselves vaccinated is an encouraging development, it will take some time to reach a stage when supply can match steps with demand.
He notified that the crowds at the vaccination centres are bulging every day and the peaceful ambience is turning tense. He said that incidents have been reported from Kolkata and other districts as well.
He has asked intervention of DG to pass suitable instructions to the field officers in order to conduct vaccination successfully.
On the other hand, at a time despite long queues outside several vaccination centers in Kolkata, people were denied vaccination due to scarcity of vaccines. Several Government hospitals and few private hospitals are witnessing sea of people especially senior citizens but the centers are returning them empty handed claiming that there are dearth of vaccine vials.
On Wednesday (April 28), West Bengal logged 17,207 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single day spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,93,552. The death toll climbed to 11,159 with 77 more fatalities which is also the maximum count during a day, it said.
The metropolis accounted for 22 fatalities, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (16) and Howrah (5). The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)