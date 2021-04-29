West Bengal: Health Secretary writes to Kolkata DGP over maintenance of law and order at COVID-19 vaccination Centres

Amid the ongoing massive COVID-19 vaccination drive being held across the country, there have been incidents observed where the people arriving at the vaccination centers fo not follow covid norms and protocols. To mainatin the decorum and systematic way at the vaccination centers in West Bengal, the state health secretary has written to Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Kolkata over the maintenance of law and order at the centers.

The secretary wrote that recent surge in Covid cases has also ignited demand for vaccination. Although the inclination of the large number of people to get themselves vaccinated is an encouraging development, it will take some time to reach a stage when supply can match steps with demand.

He notified that the crowds at the vaccination centres are bulging every day and the peaceful ambience is turning tense. He said that incidents have been reported from Kolkata and other districts as well.