West Bengal Exit Poll: Mamata Banerjee’s TMC ahead but BJP too close for comfort

Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress could pip the BJP to the post, though by a thin margin, suggest most pollsters. Of these, the more cheerful ones even suggest the mercurial chief minister may cruise past the half-way mark.

However, Republic-CNX gives the BJP a slight edge by projecting 138-148 seats for the party in the 294-seat Assembly and 128-138 to the TMC. The India Today-Axis exit poll suggests the verdict could go either way: the TMC is likely to win 130-156 seats, while the BJP is a notch ahead and likely to win 134-160 seats.

From all accounts, the gap between the bitter rivals could prove too close for Mamata’s comfort; the slender the margin the greater are the prospects of a post-poll spoiler coming into play.