West Bengal Exit poll: Tight race between TMC-BJP; Mamata Banerjee may make it to majority mark

As the eighth and last phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 concluded this evening, all eyes were on the exit poll projections, put out by research firms and various agencies, to get a clear picture of the likely poll outcome. In the last phase, 8,493,255 people spread across 35 Assembly constituencies exercised their franchise to elect their representatives from a total of 283 candidates.

An analysis of the Assembly seats on the parameters of 2019 Lok Sabha elections shows that Trinamool Congress had a lead in 19 constituencies, BJP had an edge in 11 constituencies and the rest of the five seats were in control of the Congress. The Left Front hardly had any impression in these 35 seats.

According to the forecasts, which were based on responses of people who have cast their votes, the exit polls have basically surmised that Trinamool Congress will be back in power in state with BJP emerging as a formidable political force. The Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress is expected to win a majority.

As the first exit polls began getting telecast soon after the eight-phase elections ended in West Bengal, the ruling TMC was seen in a tight contest with the BJP in assembly polls for the politically important state.

Exit polls are typically based on feedback from a limited number of voters in select areas and none of them have a 100 per cent accuracy record. Here's a look at the predictions of the various agencies

Times Now CVoter:

The CVoter Exit Poll has projected a that the ruling Trinamool is likely to register a victory in 152-164 Assembly segments, while the resurgent BJP may win 109-121 constituencies. The Congress-Left-ISF tie-up is expected to bag anything around 14-25. The TMC may win 158 Assembly seats, which is 53 seats lesser than its 2016 tally. The saffron party which, until a few years back, had an almost negligible presence in the politically charged state, will massively increase its tally from only three seats in the 2016 polls to 115 in the Bengal 2021 election.

Republic TV CNX:

The CNX poll projects that the BJP will take over Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress this time in West Bengal. It predicts a possible hung assembly, with the BJP winning 138-148 seats. 148 seats will put the BJP just on the majority mark -- a precarious situation where the Left is likely to get 11-21 seats and the Trinamool 128-138 seats.