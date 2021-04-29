India

Assembly Elections 2021 Exit Polls: Mamata Banerjee's TMC likely to come in power in West Bengal; BJP tough competitor

Puducherry Elections 2021: Exit Polls

ABP-C Voter

NDA: 19-23
SDA: 6-10
Others: 1-2

Republic-CNX

NDA: 16-20
SDA: 11-13
Others: 0

Exit polls predict Mamata Banerjee to stay in power in West Bengal

Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Exit Polls

Republic TV-CNX

AIADMK alliance-58-68

DMK alliance-160-170

AMMK alliance-4-6

P-MARQ

AIADMK alliance-40-65

DMK alliance-165-190

AMMK alliance-1-3

Kerala Elections 2021: Exit polls 

Republic-CNX

LDF: 72-80
UDF: 58-64
NDA: 1-5

India Today-Axis My India

LDF: 104-120
UDF: 20-36
NDA: 0-2

Assam Elections 2021: Exit Polls 

ABP-C Voter

NDA: 58-71
Congress+: 53-66
Others: 0-5

Republic TV-CNX

BJP alliance-74-84
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-3

P-MARQ

BJP alliance-62-70
Cong alliance-56-64
Others-0-4

India Today-Axis My India

BJP alliance-75-85
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-4

West Bengal Elections 2021: Exit polls

Republic- CNX Exit Poll

TMC: 128-138

BJP: 138-148

Left: 11-21

Times Now-CVoter

TMC - 158
BJP - 115
INC + Left + ISF - 76
Others- 4

ABP News-CVoter

TMC - 152-164

BJP - 109-121

Left - 14-25

P-MARQ

TMC - 152-172

BJP - 112-132

Left - 10-15

ETG Research

TMC-164-176

BJP-105-115

Congress-Left-10-15

Exit polls for 5 states and UTs to be announced soon

Exit polls for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be announced soon.

