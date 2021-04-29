Assembly Elections 2021 Exit Polls: Mamata Banerjee's TMC likely to come in power in West Bengal; BJP tough competitor

Puducherry Elections 2021: Exit Polls
ABP-C Voter
NDA: 19-23
SDA: 6-10
Others: 1-2
Republic-CNX
NDA: 16-20
SDA: 11-13
Others: 0
Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Exit Polls
Republic TV-CNX
AIADMK alliance-58-68
DMK alliance-160-170
AMMK alliance-4-6
P-MARQ
AIADMK alliance-40-65
DMK alliance-165-190
AMMK alliance-1-3
Kerala Elections 2021: Exit polls
Republic-CNX
LDF: 72-80
UDF: 58-64
NDA: 1-5
India Today-Axis My India
LDF: 104-120
UDF: 20-36
NDA: 0-2
Assam Elections 2021: Exit Polls
ABP-C Voter
NDA: 58-71
Congress+: 53-66
Others: 0-5
Republic TV-CNX
BJP alliance-74-84
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-3
P-MARQ
BJP alliance-62-70
Cong alliance-56-64
Others-0-4
India Today-Axis My India
BJP alliance-75-85
Cong alliance-40-50
Others-1-4
West Bengal Elections 2021: Exit polls
Republic- CNX Exit Poll
TMC: 128-138
BJP: 138-148
Left: 11-21
Times Now-CVoter
TMC - 158
BJP - 115
INC + Left + ISF - 76
Others- 4
ABP News-CVoter
TMC - 152-164
BJP - 109-121
Left - 14-25
P-MARQ
TMC - 152-172
BJP - 112-132
Left - 10-15
ETG Research
TMC-164-176
BJP-105-115
Congress-Left-10-15
Exit polls for 5 states and UTs to be announced soon
Exit polls for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be announced soon.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)