Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: Exit polls predict win for MK Stalin's DMK

Tamil Nadu had faced a five-cornered poll on April 6. However, it appears that voters have not backed alternative fronts led by actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, film director Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi and TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. According to exit poll projections, Seeman, who fielded candidates in all 234 seats would draw a blank, while the AMMK is expected to win between zero and six seats and Kamal Haasan may get a maximum of two seats.

While the Republic-CNX exit poll predicted that the DMK would win 160 to 170 seats and the AIADMK 58-68 seats; the ABP News C Voter gave the DMK 160-172 seats and the AIADMK 58-70 seats.

Today’s Chanakya said DMK would romp home in 175 to 186 seats, while the AIADMK front would see its candidates win in 57 to 68 seats. India Today Axis my India gave the highest number of 175 to 195 seats to the DMK and only 38 to 54 seats for the ruling AIADMK.