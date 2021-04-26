'Most irresponsible institution': Madras HC raps EC for COVID-19 surge in Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry

Blaming the Election Commission of India for the spread of COVID-19 second wave in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which went to the polls on April 6, the Madras High Court on Monday observed that the poll body officials should probably be booked for “murder charges”.

The court further warned that it would consider postponing the counting of votes scheduled for May 2.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy wondered if the ECI officials were on some other planet when political parties had undertaken massive Assembly election rallies ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol despite judicial orders.

“You have been the most irresponsible institution in the last few months. You are the only institution singularly responsible for the situation we are facing today,” the Chief Justice remarked in open court.

Passing a written order later in the day, the bench said the ECI was unable to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocol during campaigning despite repeated observations made by the court, “like a broken record,” in the postscript of almost every order on an election related case.