'Long live high courts of India!': Twitter after Madras HC blames Election Commission for second COVID-19 wave

The Madras High Court on Monday lashed out against the Election Commission and said: "It is the most irresponsible institution in the country" who have done nothing to prevent political parties from breaching Covid-19 protocol.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy while hearing a plea moved by state Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskhar said: "You (EC) are the only institution responsible for the situation we are in today and you have been singularly lacking any kind of exercise of authority. You have not taken measures against political parties holding rallies despite the court saying "Maintain Covid protocol, maintain Covid protocol."

According to livelaw.in, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee even told the EC's counsel, "Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19."

He even went to the extent of saying, "Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably".

This news has gone viral on Twitter with citizens echoing the same opinion as that of the Court. Many people are commending the Madras High Court and its judges for speaking fearlessly.

