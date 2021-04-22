'If you don't take action, we will': Calcutta HC raps EC for 'handling' of West Bengal polls amid COVID-19 surge

Calcutta High Court on Thursday observed that the Election Commission is "not doing enough" to control the spread of the virus in West Bengal during the state Assembly polls which is being held in eight phases.

The Court said that "The Election Commission is empowered to act, but what is it doing about polls in these Covid times? The EC is just passing circulars and leaving it to the people. But the EC has implementing authority"

The Judges of the Court warned that if EC does not take action, we will.

The Court hitting out at Commission said that the EC "is not doing one-tenth of what TN Seshan had done."

For the uninitiated, judges have cited former CEC TN Seshan who is known for his ruthless enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has time and again urged the EC to combine the last few phases into one to curb the spread of the virus in the state. Addressing several public rallies the TMC supremo said that how can the chief electoral officer monitor election while working from home and also that due to the rise in COVID-19 the ECI should club the last two phases together. However, EC has vehemently refused to do so.