West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee urges to club last two phases together; EC seeks report on Cooch Behar killings

Kolkata: After Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Chandra tested Covid positive, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again urged to club all the phases together.
Addressing several public rallies the TMC supremo said that how can the chief electoral officer monitor election while working from home and also that due to the rise in COVID-19 the ECI should club the last two phases together.
“Covid had even engulfed the Election Commission and how can they monitor elections while working from home? In keeping to the pandemic the ECI should club the last two phases together,” claimed Mamata Banerjee.
Notably, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), both Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the officials have isolated themselves and are now working from home.
Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Cooch Behar took written statements of the eye-witnesses of the Sitalkuchi firing on April 10 that claimed four lives.
At a time when the Election Commission of India (ECI), had sought a detailed report on the Sitalkuchi killing from its West Bengal chapter, the District Magistrate on Monday recorded written statements of those who were present at the polling booth where the incident took place.
According to sources, the autopsy report of the four deceased people indicates that all were not killed from the front some were even shot from behind.
“The autopsy report revealed that the dead people had sustained other serious injuries,” mentioned the sources.
It can be recalled that during the fourth phase of polling Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi area turned into a battlefield after the CISF had open fire that claimed four lives. Earlier that day a first-time voter was also killed by some unknown miscreants.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)