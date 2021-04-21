West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee urges to club last two phases together; EC seeks report on Cooch Behar killings

Kolkata: After Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Chandra tested Covid positive, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again urged to club all the phases together.

Addressing several public rallies the TMC supremo said that how can the chief electoral officer monitor election while working from home and also that due to the rise in COVID-19 the ECI should club the last two phases together.

“Covid had even engulfed the Election Commission and how can they monitor elections while working from home? In keeping to the pandemic the ECI should club the last two phases together,” claimed Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI), both Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for COVID-19. Both the officials have isolated themselves and are now working from home.