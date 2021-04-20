'Universal' vaccination policy is hollow: Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi regarding availability of COVID-19 vaccine in West Bengal

In a bid to increase the stock of COVID-19 vaccinations in West Bengal, the chief minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding availability of vaccines in the state.

In her letter to the PM, Miss Banerjee wrote, I am informed that the Central Government has announced the much-delayed universal vaccine policy on 19th April, 2021, which appears to be hollow, without substance and a regrettable show of evasion of responsibility by the Central Government at the time of crisis.

Reminding the PM of her letter dated 24th February 2021, the TMC chief had requested his intervention to allow our State to purchase vaccines directly with state resources and give free vaccination to people of the state although no response was received from PM Modi's end.

She said, the number of cases in the second wave of Covid-19 is spiraling like anything and the Centre has chosen to tactically indulge in empty rhetoric and shy away from its responsibility for making available vaccines to the people of the country.

The announcement does not address major issues like ensuring the quality, efficacy, she said.