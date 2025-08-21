Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Appears For First Time After Attack, Picture With BJP MPs Surfaces; See HERE | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appeared in public for the first time since being attacked at her residence on Wednesday, August 20, with a picture featuring her seated among Delhi BJP MPs released on Thursday.

In the image, Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal is seen sitting beside her, while other MPs enquire about her well-being.

Have a look at it here:

Who Attacked CM Gupta?

The incident occurred on August 20 when a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver from Gujarat, identified as Rajesh Bhai Kimji Bhai Sakariya, attacked the CM during a public hearing at her Civil Lines office. According to the police, the man posed as a complainant, approached CM Gupta with some papers and then attempted to heckle her before being restrained by security personnel.

CCTV footage from the previous day showed him at the CM’s Shalimar Bagh residence, surveying the premises and recording videos of CCTV cameras, a senior police officer confirmed.

The accused has been charged with attempt to murder along with other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said, “We are investigating the case from all possible angles," as quoted by The Hindu.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh also said that the CM had suffered injuries to her hand, shoulder and head, though senior police officials have not clarified the extent of injuries.

Increased Security Concerns

Delhi PWD Minister described the attack as a “direct assault on democratic values” and added that public hearings were an important medium for citizens to raise concerns directly with the Chief Minister. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva later dismissed earlier reports of slapping or stone-throwing as “fabricated”, saying instead that the accused had grabbed the CM’s hand and pulled her during the scuffle.

The accused’s mother told police in Gujarat that her son was disturbed by the Supreme Court’s recent order on relocating stray dogs in Delhi and had travelled to the capital to protest.

Leaders across parties condemned the assault. Congress and AAP both said there was no place for violence in a democracy. “The attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence,” Leader of Opposition Atishi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).