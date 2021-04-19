West Bengal BJP seeks action against Mamata Banerjee for statement 'amounting to incite mutiny in CAPF'

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP complained to the Election Commission about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment where she was heard telling the central forces "not to listen to the BJP and resort to open fire". The BJP urged that strict action be taken against the TMC supremo as through such statement she is insulting the Election Commission of India.

Talking to Free Press Journal, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria stated that the central forces are run by ECI and not BJP and the TMC supremo is insulting Election Commission through her statement.

“The comment of Mamata Banerjee is a straight violation of model code of conduct and also casts aspersion on the authority bestowed on the Commission by the Constitution of India. The statement needs to be condemned with stricter action against her,” said the senior BJP leader.

The BJP leader also mentioned that they have also informed the Chief Election Officer about the widespread post poll violence after the fifth phase of polling in Bidhannagar, Kalna, Panihati and other places and also that the saffron camp has requested strict action against the violence.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India ahead of the sixth phase of election due on April 22 had transferred four IPS officers in the state.

The Superintendent of Police Birbhum Miraj Khalid has been replaced with Nagendra Nath Tripathi, who was in charge of Nandigram is now in-charge of Birbhum.

Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sukesh Jain has been replaced with Mitesh Jain and the Superintendent of Police of East Burdwan Bhaskar Mukherjee has been replaced with Ajit Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter and slammed Election Commission for this move.

“EC = Extremely Compromised EC transfers 4 officers, 48 hours before the poll and almost 45 days after the Model (Modi) Code of Conduct has come into effect. NN Tripathi, the same person made in-charge of Nandigram, now shifted to Birbhum. Was the State Government consulted? Of course not!,” read the tweet of the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.