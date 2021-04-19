'No need to panic': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sets up special task force, assures to add 3,500 more COVID-19 beds

Kolkata: In fighting the rise of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a special task force has been made to tackle the situation and also that the West Bengal government has no plans to impose lockdown or night curfew.

Addressing a press conference, the TMC supremo stated that the TMC government is taking all necessary action to combat the second wave of Covid.

“There is no need to panic. In this fight vaccines, oxygen and Remdisivir are needed and there is a shortage of these. I have already written to the Prime Minister regarding this. I have requested him to provide us with these things immediately. We are trying to buy these from outside but it is not available in the market. But still, we are buying 1500 per day because only that much is available,” claimed Mamata.