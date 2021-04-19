'No need to panic': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sets up special task force, assures to add 3,500 more COVID-19 beds

Kolkata: In fighting the rise of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said a special task force has been made to tackle the situation and also that the West Bengal government has no plans to impose lockdown or night curfew.
Addressing a press conference, the TMC supremo stated that the TMC government is taking all necessary action to combat the second wave of Covid.
“There is no need to panic. In this fight vaccines, oxygen and Remdisivir are needed and there is a shortage of these. I have already written to the Prime Minister regarding this. I have requested him to provide us with these things immediately. We are trying to buy these from outside but it is not available in the market. But still, we are buying 1500 per day because only that much is available,” claimed Mamata.
The TMC supremo also said that the state government has increased 1000 beds in the last 4 days and we will increase 3500 beds in the next few days.
“All the hospitals in the government sector including ESI, a total of 100 are being prepared for Covid patients. We have also spoken to 58 private hospitals to ensure more number of Covid beds. We will use hotels as hospitals if needed,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Slamming the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee the Election Commission has taken many houses for the election, so there are fewer safe homes.
“We have 11,000 beds with 200 safe homes. The control room is working daily, 400 ambulances are working. There is a telemedicine system. 1600313442222-This phone number is working 24 hours each day. We have made 50% attendance in government departments. The rest will work from home. We have taken 58 hospitals and built 200 safe homes. We have taken super speciality and multispeciality hospitals for treatment in the districts where elections have already been held,” further mentioned Mamata.
The schools across the state will remain closed till June for summer vacation.
“The school holidays will start from tomorrow till next June. Post Assembly elections we will soon make a decision after thinking about secondary and higher secondary examinations,” stated West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.
Meanwhile, addressing a public rally, the TMC supremo urged the Election Commission of India to club the last two phases of polls in one so as to avoid the spread of virus.
“I urge ECI to keep the pandemic in mind and club the remaining phases of polls at least the last two phases. A medical protocol has been outlined. I will not do any big campaigns in Kolkata,” added Mamata.
On-the-other-hand, the BJP though cut short the days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal but the venues are not changed.
“Though the two days scheduled is reduced to one but on April 23 the PM will address rallies in Murshidabad, Malda, Bolpur and South Kolkata,” said BJP leader Shishir Bajoria.
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says that he has decided that no star campaigner of the party will hold any big public meeting in view of COVID-19 and Congress central leader Rahul Gandhi has also cancelled all his rallies in West Bengal.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)